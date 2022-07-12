ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

American tourist survives fall into Mount Vesuvius after reaching for phone

By CNN
 2 days ago
Vincenzo Izzo/Sipa USA/Reuters

CNN — An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone.

The 23-year-old man from Baltimore was hiking an unauthorized trail accompanied by three relatives Saturday morning, the carabinieri of the provincial command of Naples said. Two British tourists were also spotted walking on the forbidden trail.

Following the fall, the man reported only a few bruises on his hands, arms, and back.

He was treated by an ambulance that arrived on the scene, but he did not want to go to the hospital, police said.

According to the force, the path had clear signs warning of danger and forbidden access, which added that the prosecutor will decide whether to proceed with a formal charge against them for invasion of public territory.

The mountain’s highest peak reaches 4,190 feet, while the crater has a diameter of 1,476 feet, and is 984 feet deep, the national park’s website adds.

