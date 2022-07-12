New Ferrari wing "reduced the gap" to Red Bull

When it comes to tuning supercars, it's always better to adhere to the "less-is-more" policy. When you're tuning a Ferrari, that is especially advisable. Thankfully, one tuner seems to have the Ferrari modification thing down to a tee. Novitec has unveiled numerous upgraded Ferraris over the years and has typically done very well, avoiding garish and outlandish mods that make the supercars uglier. Most recently, we saw one of its F8 Tributo creations prove that it's more than just a pretty face with a high-speed Autobahn run, and now the tuner has turned its attention to the spectacular Ferrari SF90 Stradale. As usual, pricing has not been made available, but if you're a Ferrari owner, you know that nothing at this level ever comes cheap.

