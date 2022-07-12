ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ferrari wing "reduced the gap" to Red Bull

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattia Binotto believes a new rear wing introduced by Ferrari over the past three races has helped to close the gap to Red Bull after a second consecutive victory in the Austrian Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc had the pace to catch and pass Max Verstappen on three occasions at...

racer.com

