Shurr prelim rescheduled to Aug. 30 due to new information in case

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling in the water. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO