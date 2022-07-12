ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Shurr prelim rescheduled to Aug. 30 due to new information in case

By FOX 17
Fox17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENT COUNTY, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary exam has been pushed...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 3

Spenser Greenwood
2d ago

In the words of papa roach. “Getting away, getting away, getting away with murder!!” Surprised he still lives tbh….jails/ prisons tend to not like cops in general, but this Policeman murdered…just gonna drop this right here

Reply(2)
2
WOOD TV8

PD: 2 injured in shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. on Brown Street SE near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE. Two people were shot outside a house....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Man suspected of killing family in Mecosta County in custody

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of killing four people in Mecosta County in late May has been arrested. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Charles Gillard was arrested June 28 after recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an Ann Arbor hospital. Charles is accused...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police looking for 3 men with felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating three men with felony warrants. CASE ONE: Jalen Deshawn Minzey, 28, has a warrant for larceny out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. CASE TWO: Cody Michael Dotts, 33-years-old, has a warrant for assault out […]
LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

Police investigating vandalism in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating vandalism that happened at a club house in Wyoming. Police were called Tuesday about a “significant amount of damage” at the private Rivertown Park club house on Scenic River Drive, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Police Department told News 8.
WYOMING, MI
jack1065.com

A deadly evening on Lake Michigan as three drown and one is missing

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling in the water. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Man shot in leg while driving on US-131 in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot while traveling south on US-131 in Wyoming this week. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the 30-year-old victim was hit in the leg Wednesday while driving between 28th and Burton streets. Authorities say he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting...
WYOMING, MI

