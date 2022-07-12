ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

'Hot Tomato Summer' is back for more

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXKmU_0gcxBdTA00

RICHMOND, Va. — Hot Tomato Summer is back for another round.

Duke's Mayo is heating things up for tomato season with the second year of its week-long event in partnership with Richmond restaurants. They will be offering up seasonal pairings of tomatoes and mayonnaise in unique dishes across town.

The event will run from July 18 to July 24 featuring dishes from over 50 restaurants, including Brenner Pass, Lunch & Supper, Grisette, Fuzzy Cactus, Southbound and more.

In honor of the event and to raise awareness of Richmond's food divide, Duke's and Sauer Brands will each be donating $5,000 to help support Shalom Farms, which is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that everyone has equitable access to nourishing food and meaningful opportunities to grow, choose, cook and enjoy fresh produce.

WRIC TV

Summer pick-your-own sunflower season starts at farms around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Chris Allen, Fresh Branch Farm owner and operator started planting sunflowers at her family’s four-acre plot seven years ago after they planted a one-acre bed of the yellow, long-stemmed flowers for an elderly neighbor who couldn’t care for flowers anymore. “People started stopping...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

12 LOVE signs: A guide to finding LOVEworks in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’ve traveled around Virginia, you have likely come across some of the beautiful LOVEwork displays. A LOVEwork is an art piece that spells out the word “LOVE” in big letters. This state-wide initiative aims to highlight the “Virginia is for Lovers” message, spread positivity, and promote Virginia travel.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

12 budget-friendly ways to enjoy your summer in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For most, summer never stays long enough, and it can often feel like anything fun near you can cost a pretty penny. But that isn’t the case here in central Va. Here’s NBC12′s list of 12 budget-friendly ways to spend your summer this year, all almost under $30.
RICHMOND, VA
