Become a licensed barber within a year at new academy in downtown Easton

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Aspiring barbers have a new venue to sharpen their skills in downtown Easton.

Lifestyle Barber Academy, offering barber license, crossover and instructor programs, will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration in coordination with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 353 Northampton St.

The 2,000-square-foot, bi-level facility gives individuals the opportunity to become a licensed barber in less than a year.

Students learn traditional barbering, modern hairstyles, etiquette, management and more from trained professionals in programs ranging from seven to 12 months.

“Individuals will learn everything from hair-cutting to facials to how to conduct yourself as a professional,” owner Fernando Cardenas Jr. said.

Cardenas, of Easton, is a master barber with 10 years of industry experience.

He also operates Lifestyle Barbershops at 1709 Butler St. in Wilson (opened in 2016) and 342 Main St. in Emmaus (opened in 2019).

The shops offer “superb skillful grooming” for men and women of all ages, according to the business’ website. All hair textures and lengths are accommodated.

“My goal is for my barbers and I to make you feel at home,” Cardenas stated in a message on the business’ website. “Our shop is a getaway from all your problems in life. We want you to look great, feel great and do great in life.”

The renovated Easton location offers $10 haircuts to walk-in clients, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Like its sister locations, it aims to offer a professional “yet still friendly fun atmosphere,” according to its mission statement.

“With three locations and still growing, we want to pass the torch to the next generation of barbers who are looking to begin a career and change their life while still enjoying their life and not breaking the bank,” the statement continues.

Lifestyle Barber Academy, next to HOZA African Restaurant, is currently enrolling students. Prospective program participants are asked to fill out an academy questionnaire on the business’ website, lifestylebarberacademy.com .

For more information, call 484-828-9252 or e-mail lifestylebarberacademy@gmail.com .

Comments / 0

 

EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
