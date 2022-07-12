ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Off Duty Chicago Police Officer Shot At Bar, Paralyzed

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Multiple people were injured during a shooting in Beverly early Saturday morning. According to WGN9, three suspects are in custody regarding the incident that occurred at Sean’s Rhino Bar off of Western Avenue. Police have identified the suspects as 28-year-old Demitrius Harrell, 22-year-old Bryant Hayes, and 22-year-old Justen Krismantis.

32-year-old Dan Golden was at the bar early that morning after participating in a fundraiser that helps raise money for individuals who have cancer. Golden's fiancé told WGN9 that a fight had broken out at the bar and Golden was doing his part to peacefully break it up. As the fight continued to get worse, Golden told the people at the bar that he was a police officer. Someone opened fire, and Golden was among the injured. WGN9 mentioned that the bullet entered through his back and severed his spinal cord. Doctors said that the bullet was stuck in his lung, and they were unable to perform surgery.

Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down. He is getting married in October of 2023, and his parents have set up a GoFundMe account for people do donate to his Federal Credit Union. All three suspects have been charged and will appear before bond court today.

Comments / 1

 

CBS Chicago

Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) -- More than three years after security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a south suburban police officer, the family has settled with Midlothian police for more than $7 million. Roberson's mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Wednesday that money won't stop her fight for justice. Roberson, 26, was working at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Nov. 11, 2018, when shots were fired after a fight broke out inside the club. Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey was among the officers who responded to the shooting, and he shot Roberson as the security guard was...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop punched by offender in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was punched by an offender in the Loop Wednesday night, police said. The incident happened in the 800 block of South Michigan. The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital. The officer was taken to Northwestern Hospital. This is a developing story, check back for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men denied bond in shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer outside bar in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men have been ordered held without bond in the shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer outside of a bar in Beverly. Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, are all charged in the shooting that paralyzed Officer Daniel Golden, 32, early Saturday morning. A flood of Chicago Police officers packed the courtroom for the suspects' bond hearing.Hayes and Krismantis were charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, while Harrell was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two weapons counts. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

