ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild re-sign goalie Zane McIntyre for 2022-23 season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wt4aI_0gcxAtNl00

The Minnesota Wild re-signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way contract for 2022-23.

Under terms of the deal announced Tuesday, he will earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level.

McIntyre, 29, has not played in the NHL since going 0-4-1 with a 3.97 goals-against average and .858 save percentage in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17.

He was 19-14-3 with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 37 games last season with the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bruins sign free agent Vinnie Lettieri to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have made a couple depth moves on the first official day of free agency Wednesday. The latest addition is Vinni Lettieri, who has signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $750,000. Lettieri is a 27-year-old forward who plays center and on the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears punter died last Friday, team says

Bob Parsons, former Bears punter from 1972-83, died on Friday, the team announced. The Pennsylvania native was selected in the fifth-round of the 1972 NFL draft by the Bears out of Penn State. He played his entire nine-season career in the NFL with the Bears as a punter and a tight end in the 1970s.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Flyers reportedly add a veteran fourth-line fighter

The Flyers reportedly made a depth addition Wednesday in free agency by agreeing to terms with veteran winger Nicolas Deslauriers. The club's deal with Deslauriers is for four years and just under $2 million annually, according to a report by Sportsnet's Jeff Marek. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the news...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is starting a new mid-week dirt series alongside three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The High Limit Sprint Car Series will feature a 12-week schedule in 2023. The "big-money" purses for each race are expected to bring in the world's top sprint car racers. "Excited...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Mariners, Nationals set to pack full series into one DH

The Seattle Mariners, who carry an eight-game winning streak, face a sprint to the All-Star break, playing six road games in five days. That stretch begins with a day-night doubleheader Wednesday against the host Washington Nationals. Seattle’s scheduled Tuesday game at Washington was postponed due to the threat of severe weather, leaving the entire two-game set now to be played in one day.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Mcintyre
Sportsnaut

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth to Coyotes for Ty Emberson

The New York Rangers traded veteran defenseman Patrik Nemeth and two draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for prospect Ty Emberson. The Coyotes acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. Emberson, 22, was a third-round selection by Arizona in 2018. The...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Boston Bruins#Gaa
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL

Avalanche Signs Jonas Johansson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Johansson, 26, began the 2021-22 campaign with the Avalanche, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.73 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in nine outings before being claimed by the Florida Panthers off waivers on Dec. 13, 2021. He appeared in two contests for Florida and one game with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy