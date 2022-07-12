New York Giants, Jets scheduled for joint practice on August 25

The New York Giants will resume their rivalry with the New York Jets this summer, facing off in a head-to-head practice for the first time in nearly two decades.

Both teams announced they will face one another this summer with many of the young players on each roster being introduced to this rivalry for the first time. It’s also been years since these two teams last did this, with their last joint practice coming in 2005.

The practice will take place at the Giants training facility at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The practice will take place three days before these two teams face each other in their third and final preseason game on Sunday, August 28 th .

Related: New York Giants schedule 2022

With the Giants and Jets having a joint practice, this will likely limit the number of starters that play in the preseason finale. Many coaches prefer joint practices because it’s a controlled environment and it limits the injury risk for important players.

In other Giants news, they came to terms on a contract with fourth-round draft pick (112 th overall) tight end Daniel Bellinger from San Diego State . Bellinger is the favorite to win the starting tight end job .

With Bellinger signing his rookie deal, the only two remaining rookies that are unsigned are second-round pick (43rd overall) wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson from Kentucky, and fourth-round pick (114 th overall) safety Dane Belton from Iowa. The expectation is that Robinson and Belton will be signed before the team reports to training camp later this month.

More must-reads: