ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Was Asked About LeBron’s Father-Son NBA Goal

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7zKX_0gcxAjnj00

LeBron James is one of the most iconic athletes to ever live and is poised to have one of the longest careers in NBA history. Because of his expected longevity, he has stated multiple times that a goal of his is to play with his son, Bronny, one day in the NBA.

His Lakers teammate and longtime friend, Carmelo Anthony, doesn’t seem to have the same vision for himself and his son. While watching Monday’s Summer League matchup between the Rockets and Spurs with his son, Kiyan, Anthony was asked if he had the same goal as James to play with his son on the same team in the NBA.

“No, no I do not,” Anthony said. “I think it’ll be time for me to pass him the torch, I’d just rather pass him the torch when that time comes.”

Although NBA fans might be disappointed, there’s a more significant age gap between Anthony and his son than James and his eldest. Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and assuming he finished the minimum of one year in college, the earliest he could be in the NBA is 2024 when James is 39 years old.

Kiyan on the other hand, is just 15 years old so a best-case scenario for the duo would be for him to enter the league in 2026 when Anthony is 42 years old. It’s unlikely Anthony will still be in the NBA by then, however. Either way, it sounds like Anthony is at peace with just watching from the sidelines if his son is fortunate enough to play in the NBA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Summer League#Rockets#Spurs#Sierra Canyon
The Spun

Look: LeBron Has A 5-Word Message For Brittney Griner

Despite his recent controversial comments, LeBron James has not backed down from calling for Brittney Griner to be freed from Russia. Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges. After pleading guilty last week, she faces up to 10 years in prison. James sent out a message...
NBA
Us Weekly

Derek Jeter Details the Moment He Realized Alex Rodriguez Wasn’t a ‘True Friend’

Telling his truth. Derek Jeter opened up about his relationship with former teammate Alex Rodriguez — and the rumors of a feud that followed the duo for years. The Baseball Hall of Famer, 48, said that he lost “trust” in the former Texas Rangers player, 46, when he talked about Jeter in a 2001 interview with Esquire. “Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I’m very, very loyal,” the ESPY Award winner explained in his upcoming docuseries, The Captain. “As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy