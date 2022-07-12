ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day snacks on sale: Doritos, Cheetos, Izze, Lays, & more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCw4j_0gcxAarC00

If you’ve been following BGR Deals’ Prime Day 2022 coverage, you’ve definitely scored some amazing deals. There are definitely a few particularly appealing deals among our readers. Examples include AirPods Pro and #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel bed pillows with 132,000 5-star ratings. Also, people have been swarming Amazon to get free money that the retailer is giving away. But you should also be sure to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on snacks!

Gadgets and gizmos are obviously what everyone thinks of when Prime Day rolls around each year. Sure, it’s a great opportunity to save on laptops and smart TVs. But Amazon’s big annual sales event is all-encompassing. You can save on anything and everything, including delicious snack food.

For Prime Day 2022, so many snacks are on sale. From Doritos and Cheetos to granola bars, Tostitos, and more. Even drinks like Izze and bubly are on sale.

In this article, I’ve rounded up the best deals on snacks that everyone loves.

Best Prime Day deals on snacks

There are so many snack foods on sale for Prime Day 2022. Of course, some are more popular than others.

The cream of the crop this year has to be variety packs. For example, Frito-Lay Fun Times Mix Variety Pack has 90,000 5-star ratings and it’s on sale for $10.31. You get 40 bags for that price!

Or, you can opt for the Frito-Lay Party Mix Variety Pack for $8.01 instead. That’s a crazy deal for 40 bags of Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, and more.

Of course, all that is just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals down below.

Chips

Drinks

Other snacks on sale for Prime Day 2022

