JK Rowling closes road lane outside £2.2m 17th century Edinburgh mansion to trim 30ft Leylandii hedge after it was cut back two years ago over claims it was blocking street lights

By Tara Cobham For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Scottish author J.K Rowling has closed a road lane outside of her £2.2 million 17th century home to trim back her massive hedge for at least the third time in recent years, with the works expected to continue for the next three days.

The Harry Potter creator has had the road lane in Edinburgh closed to traffic today so that tree surgeons can come in to deal with her shrubbery.

The 56-year-old billionaire had four-way traffic lights installed outside her home and one section of the road was even closed off to allow more than seven workers to tackle the 30ft Leylandii hedge using a huge cherry picker.

Images show scores of orange traffic cones placed down the middle of the road, separating a gigantic blue cherry picker from passing traffic.

The gigantic hedge towers high above the pavement where a group of people in orange high-vis vests stand below.

Two were spotted taking a breather sitting and leaning against the author's wall.


The Harry Potter creator has had the road lane in Edinburgh closed to traffic today (Tuesday, July 12) so that arborists can come in to deal with her shrubbery

Scottish author J.K Rowling has closed a road outside of her £2.2 million 17th century home to trim back her massive hedge

Locals were  glad to see the hedge being trimmed, as they described how problematic the author's greenery can b

One couple were left frustrated after realising the work meant they had to rush to a different bus stop in order to make their journey on time.

Although they were glad to see the hedge being trimmed, as they described how problematic the author's greenery can be.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: 'If she's going to have it trimmed, she better have it trimmed a decent way back, because it covers the lamppost and there's no light on this part of the street at night. It's not good.'


 This is not the first time Ms Rowling has had to have her hedge trimmed back

One couple were left frustrated after realising the work meant they had to rush to a different bus stop in order to make their journey on time

This is not the first time Ms Rowling has had to have her hedge trimmed back.

In 2019, officials from the council wrote to the star asking her to have the shrubbery trimmed as a 'matter of urgency'.

They alleged the trees were blocking light from lampposts on the pavement.

The council said: 'It has been observed that foliage overhanging the pathway adjacent to your property is obstructing street lighting columns.

'Please arrange for the foliage to be cut back and maintained to the line of the back of the footway.

'Please action this as a matter of urgency as the foliage is blocking light from these street lighting columns.

'A Statutory notice may be issued in due course if the necessary action has not been taken.'


The 56-year-old billionaire had four-way traffic lights installed outside her home and one section of the road was even closed off to allow more than seven workpeople to tackle the 30ft Leylandii hedge using a huge cherry picker

A year later, similar works took place on the road. An 80ft cherry picker was used to cut the bush back and stop it from blocking street lights.

Furthermore, in 2015, one onlooker told reporters of the 'chaos' and disruption caused to traffic because of the works.

Locals claimed work on the hedge sparked traffic headaches when temporary lights were set up.

The author has to apply for permission as the trees are protected by a Tree Preservation Order and her property is in a conservation area.

The works can end up taking several days to complete.

Speaking today (TUE), a council spokesperson revealed this week's works would continue until Friday (July 15).

They said: "Planning permission is in place for the pruning of hedges by a reputable Tree Surgeon.

"An application for a Road Occupation Permit has also been granted.

"It was agreed to have four ways temporary traffic lights plus a pedestrian facility in place.

"A recommendation was made to undertake the cutting during the school holidays to minimise disruption.

"There is no cost to the Council and any costs for the permit assessment and issue are being recovered from the applicant."

IN THIS ARTICLE
