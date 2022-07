A 19-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Johnson City. The incident happened in the area of 226 Baldwin Street around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said the woman who was hurt entered the roadway from in front of a parked car. He said she was taken to Wilson Medical Center, which is about five blocks north of the scene.

