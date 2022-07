Happy Independence Day from Augusta! Augusta's Community CELEBRATION is going full tilt today, the 4th of July. Softball's on this morning out at the ballfield. At 5 o'clock this afternoon, the Augusta Pet & Doll Parade will step off in the park. The Gilman Historic Poster Presentation's also kicks off at 5. The music gets cranked up with the food on the platters in the park at 5:30, & if you'd like, bring along a potluck dessert to share with friends & neighbors. At 6:30, this evening, the "American As Apple Pie contest will be held. Once dusk hits this evening, stay & enjoy the fireworks by Jay & Russ in the rodeo grounds. Augusta IS as American as apple pie on the 4th, & every day of the year. Welcome to our Montana Big Sky.

AUGUSTA, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO