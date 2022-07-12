ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir
The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named the Anheuser-Busch Brewery as the most iconic landmark in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Pour a pint at the historic brewery in St. Louis that’s been in operation since 1860 when it was acquired by German immigrant Eberhard Anheuser. As you tour the facility, lager lovers will learn about how Anheuser-Busch was the first American brewery to pasteurize beer, how they survived Prohibition, and how Budweiser became America’s most popular beer. Of course, you’ll make a stop at the beloved Clydesdales’ stables, too.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.

Y101

Did You Know There Were 3 Ancient Volcanoes in Missouri?

When I think of Missouri (and I do often actually), I think of a lot of things. Fishing, canoeing, Mark Twain and volcanoes. Oh, wait. I never think of Missouri and volcanoes, but apparently I should since I've now learned there were no less than 3 ancient volcanoes in the Show Me State.
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
