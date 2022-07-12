ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Investment on Rebound, LMU Study Finds

Cover picture for the articleGiven the growing uncertainty in the global business environment, a more deliberate approach to attracting foreign direct investment in California is revealed in a new report by LMU’s Center for International Business Education. CIBE conducted its research in collaboration with the World Trade Center of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Los...

newsroom.lmu.edu

Santa Clarita Radio

2024 Election Could Feature Vote On $18 Minimum Wage For California Workers, Including Santa Claritans

A new initiative to increase the California minimum wage to $18 has qualified for the 2024 ballot, potentially affecting businesses and employees in the Santa Clarita Valley. An initiative to raise the minimum wage to $18 per hour in the State of California is eligible to land on the Nov. 5, 2024 general election ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

How a 19th-Century Drought Gave Us the L.A. We Know Today

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 1913, the gates above the Cascade at Sylmar were opened, and water from northern California flowed into the San Fernando Valley for the first time. The crowd at the foot of the Cascade broke into loud cheering as cannons fired a salute and a brass band began to play again. Chief Engineer William Mulholland was supposed to present the Owens Valley aqueduct to Los Angeles Mayor Henry Rose, who had a speech prepared. But neither could be heard over the noise. Mulholland pointed to the torrent of water and shouted into the mayor's ear, "There it is, Mr. Mayor. Take it!"
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Average price for a gallon of gas in California finally drops below $6

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in California has finally dropped below $6, according to AAA.Despite being in the middle of the summer road trip season, demand for gasoline has dropped, helping the national average of gas prices go down by 7 cents since Monday. In California, the average price was down 19 cents since last Thursday."The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to push pump prices down," The Automobile Club said in a statement. "As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see price relief at the pump."In Los Angeles County, gas prices dropped for a 30th consecutive day, falling another 3.6 cents to $6.06, the lowest amount since May 16. Orange County gas prices have seen a similar downswing, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.949, the lowest amount since May 14."But, you know, we're still paying about $1.72 more per gallon than last year at this time," Doug Shupe of AAA said. "Prices will likely continue to be volatile through August as people wrap up their summer vacations."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bdmag.com

R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on Senior Housing in Pasadena, California

The 70,000-square-foot project will bring much needed affordable senior housing to the area. Pasadena, Calif. – June 11, 2022 – R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Heritage Square South in Pasadena, California. The 70-unit senior supportive housing complex is expected to reach completion by September 2023.
PASADENA, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Indoor Masks Coming Back to Los Angeles County July 29, by All Indications

July 14, 2022 - Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County, says they will impose a universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces starting July 29. She thinks it highly unlikely the county will reverse course and the number of Covid-19-positive hospital patients will decrease given a steady increase in the number of infections. Today, the county moved into a "high" level of transmission per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, with more than 10 Covid-positive hospital admissions per day per 100,000 residents. If the county remains above this number of daily hospital admissions for two consecutive weeks, which would be July 28, the mask mandate will be imposed starting July 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices keep falling; national average also down

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 30th consecutive day and 31st time in the past 32 days, falling 3.6 cents to $6.06, its lowest amount since May 16. The average price has dropped...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

City Council gives healthcare workers $25 per hour minimum wage

DOWNEY – Members of local medical labor groups celebrated at city hall on Tuesday when the City Council voted 4-0 to establish a $25 per hour minimum wage for eligible healthcare workers working in Downey’s private hospitals. The new ordinance applies to privately-owned healthcare facilities located within the...
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Pier Starbucks is too dangerous to stay open

Closing: Starbucks will close 16 locations nationwide due to safety concerns, including the store at the base of the Santa Monica Pier. Aaron Mikail. Starbucks is closing the recently opened store on Ocean Front Walk citing an inability to provide a safe environment for staff and customers. The store has...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

After raising $1 billion, Avanath goes on an affordable housing shopping spree

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — After raising more than $1 billion in investment capital, Avanath Capital Management looks to expand its affordable housing portfolio. The Orange County-based affordable housing developer and operator recently purchased a 44-unit income-restricted apartment in Yorba Linda for $11 million, following the company's premise of buying a quality affordable housing product in high-quality areas.
YORBA LINDA, CA
Washington Examiner

Gascon recall effort takes big step forward in Los Angeles

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's soft-on-crime approach to the rule of law has resulted in soaring crime rates across the county.]. It seems that voters in Los Angeles County have had enough of rogue prosecutor George Gascon’s policies,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

