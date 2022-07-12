Foreign Investment on Rebound, LMU Study Finds

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in California has finally dropped below $6, according to AAA.Despite being in the middle of the summer road trip season, demand for gasoline has dropped, helping the national average of gas prices go down by 7 cents since Monday. In California, the average price was down 19 cents since last Thursday."The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to push pump prices down," The Automobile Club said in a statement. "As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see price relief at the pump."In Los Angeles County, gas prices dropped for a 30th consecutive day, falling another 3.6 cents to $6.06, the lowest amount since May 16. Orange County gas prices have seen a similar downswing, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.949, the lowest amount since May 14."But, you know, we're still paying about $1.72 more per gallon than last year at this time," Doug Shupe of AAA said. "Prices will likely continue to be volatile through August as people wrap up their summer vacations."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO