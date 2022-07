Alachua County — The family of a couple who died on July 6th on I-75 in Alachua County hired Morgan & Morgan, the law firm announced. The couple died when their 2015 Tesla Model S crashed into the back of a truck in a rest area off of I-75. Last week, Florida Highway Patrol said investigators did not yet know if the car was on autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since opened an investigation into the crash.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO