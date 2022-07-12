ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

KWQC
 2 days ago

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Could You Get $300 in Child Tax Credit? See if You Qualify for Money From Your State

Last year, the enhanced child tax credit provided millions of parents in the US with financial relief. The last payment was disbursed in December, increasing the number of children in poverty from 12.1% to 17% and putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastcast Storms#Cpsb
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: Is Your State Sending You More Money?

For millions of parents, the enhanced child tax credit was a major financial relief in 2021. But when it ended in January, the proportion of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, as well as gas and grocery prices, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

How to Use Your Estate Plan to Save on Taxes While You’re Still Alive!

First, upstream basis is not about fishing! It is about using your estate plan to reduce capital gains or income tax. While estate taxes only affect the wealthiest of the wealthy, with the runup in stock prices and real estate values, capital gains taxes can be a real issue for many people. One possible solution involves using a tool called an upstream power of appointment trust.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

4 Better Options Than a Bank Account for Growing Your Money

Want to put the money in your savings to work more efficiently? These options for growing your money can help. The average savings account APY is just 0.07%, which isn’t the best rate if you’re trying to grow your money. Money market accounts, CDs, high-yield checking accounts, and...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Don’t Be Tricked Into Voluntarily Paying Higher Taxes on Your IRA

When you first decided to contribute to an IRA or an employer-sponsored retirement account, it probably seemed like a great deal – at least at the time. After all, you received an upfront tax deduction on the amount you contributed, and you were able to defer paying taxes on any growth in the account. It was a seeming “win-win.”
INCOME TAX
Money

For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was

When Linda and Gary Hansen downsized in 2014, they made out pretty well. They sold their 3,300-square-foot St. Louis home for $325,000; trading down for a 1,900-square-foot house in Largo, Florida — and banking about $40,000 in the process. They paid in cash, so there was no new mortgage payment to worry about, and got to achieve their dream of retiring by the beach. (Their house is a mere two miles from the coast).
LARGO, FL
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Get Future Lifetime Income with Annuities

Other than Social Security or pensions, an annuity is the only financial product that can guarantee lifetime income. If you want to secure future income with an annuity, you have three main choices. Each can be appropriate for nonqualified (taxable) accounts as well as IRAs and Roth IRAs. Each has its pros and cons.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

How to Earn $10,000 a Year in Passive Retirement Income

Reliable dividend payers are a great way to make passive income. Dividend growth can make up for investing with a smaller principal. Your passive income investments should be diversified to lower your risk exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy