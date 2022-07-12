ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Commissioners approve hiring freeze for...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Laredo Health Department and food bank team up for health fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank and Laredo Health Department are coming together to hold a health fair and food drive. The event will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Rita South Clinic located at 301 Castro Urdiales Avenue. Health...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

‘School Supply Drive and Drop Off’ underway around town

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The start of the new school year is just around the corner, August 10, to be exact, and your Good Neighbor Station is helping collect school supplies. Starting now until August 7, you can drop off school supplies to over a dozen locations in town. All supplies will be delivered to both United Independent School District and Laredo Independent School District. Basic supplies are needed, but the districts are asking for backpacks and shoes.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County seeks to optimize water production

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans may not be facing water problems at the moment but that’s not the case for everyone in Webb County. Irma Cristina Guel, a resident of Rio Bravo says the water in her house always comes out hot and oftentimes with low pressure.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo funeral home helps with moving migrant who died in San Antonio

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of the 53 migrants who died during one of the deadliest human smuggling attempts in San Antonio are now being sent back to their homes. On Wednesday, a Mexican plane transported the remains of 16 people back to their families; however, transporting them has been quite a challenge which is why one Laredo funeral home has decided to help.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

TAMIU entrance globe taken down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The entrance to Texas A&M International University is seeing some changes after nearly three decades. On Monday, July 12, TAMIU announced on their Facebook page that the entrance pylon globe was being taken down after 27 years of serving as an entrance beacon. TAMIU President Dr....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb CISD lays out plans for new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Not only are many kids getting ready for the first day of school but the school staff is as well. Webb Consolidated ISD is returning to school in about two weeks and the interim superintendent has some big plans for the new school year. August first...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

House fire reported in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened in downtown Laredo. The fire was reported on Wednesday at around 6:46 p.m. at the 1700 block of Washington. The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a house on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Sister Cities Festival taking place this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a two-year hiatus, one of Laredo’s most popular festivals is returning to the Sames Auto Arena! The 18th annual Sister Cities Festival will get underway on Friday with an opening ceremony taking place at 10 a.m. The event brings together vendors from both Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Nearly 200 counties in Texas under burn ban

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The dry weather conditions has hundreds of counties in Texas under a burn ban but Webb County is strictly absent, for now. A map issued by the Texas A&M Forest Service shows 199 out of the 254 counties are under the ban. A county judge or...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Extreme heat drying up lawns in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the summer heat continues to reign on the lone star state, watering the lawn may not cut it anymore. The extreme heat is here to stay in Laredo, at least until the fall months and it’s not just the people and pets who are feeling it, but also our plants as well.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Department debunks social media post

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is debunking yet another fake social media post that is making rounds online. The post claims that a woman impersonating a nurse entered a local hospital and took a two-day old baby, but authorities say this post is not true. Authorities say...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Fourth of July DWI statistics for 2022 released by LPD

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The streets were a little bit safer this Fourth of July holiday. On Wednesday, July 13, the Laredo Police Department released their latest holiday DWI statistics. During the two-week operation, there were just over 600 traffic stops, roughly 830 citations, and a total of five DWI arrests.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Mexican consulate working to transport migrant bodies to Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate is continuing to help the families of two Mexican nationals who were killed during a fatal vehicle crash in Encinal nearly two weeks ago. The accident happened on June 30 when authorities attempted to stop the driver of a white Jeep Wrangler but...
ENCINAL, TX
kgns.tv

Boiling heat, summer stench

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thankfully there were no rolling blackouts reported in our neck of the woods, the heat advisory continues to linger in our area. On Tuesday’ we’ll start out in the low 80s and see a high of about 107 degrees by the afternoon. Things will...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover accident reported on McPherson Road

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported on a very busy street in north Laredo. The accident was reported northbound at the 7600 block of McPherson Road right in front of the KFC restaurant and near the Del Mar intersection. Two vehicles were involved. According to witnesses a...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents find 32 undocumented immigrants living in stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is expected to face charges after authorities find over two dozen undocumented people inside a south Laredo home. On Thursday July 7, Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2 searched a house located at 2107 Culiacan Drive. After a thorough search...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Woman wanted for robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a woman wanted for robbery. Laredo Police are searching for Rebeca Guadalupe Martinez-Marin, 31 who currently has one active felony warrant. The incident happened on Wednesday, April 6 when officers were called out to a store...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

More than half a million in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $650,000 in cocaine at the Texas-Mexico border on July 7. "Our CBP officers' knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce."The narcotics were hidden within the tires of Freightliner trailer carrying a shipment of juice. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of the 38 packages containing 87 pounds of cocaine.Officers seized the narcotics and the tractor. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pony League World Series returns to Laredo!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of preparations, the day has arrived that will kick-start a week of girl’s fast-pitched softball as the Pony League World Series returns to the Gateway City. The fun gets underway on Tuesday with the opening ceremony expected to take place at 7:30 p.m.
LAREDO, TX

