Suspects Arrested For Stealing Mail From Residents In The Spring Creek Oaks Subdivision

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Capital Murder. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 12:50 a.m., a juvenile victim was shot and killed in the 13300 block of Northborough Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the victim was travelling in a vehicle with an adult and a juvenile complainant prior to stopping at an intersection. While stopped, an unknown suspect fired a weapon towards their vehicle striking the victim and juvenile complainant. The victim sustained major injuries from their gunshot wound resulting in their death. Complainant #2 was treated at a nearby hospital for their injuries.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO