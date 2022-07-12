ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Neighbors express fear of flying bullets near Arland shooting range

By Ruth Erickson rerickson@chronotype.com
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DFHq_0gcx88SA00
Sign with rules at shooting range is surrounded by bullet holes. Photo submitted

Five neighbors of Barron County’s Owen Anderson Public Shooting Range in the town of Arland attended and three spoke at Monday afternoon’s Property Committee meeting not just of the deafening noise but vibrations that shake things off their walls and their fear of flying bullets while they are out on their own land.

Two neighbors asked the committee at its June meeting to limit the days the range is open and whatever else they can to make it bearable to live at their own residences. The committee agreed to come up with some solutions to relieve their concerns.

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire woman arrested after leading Jackson County law enforcement on 120 MPH chase

TOWNSHIP OF ADAMS, Wis. (WKBT) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eau Claire woman after a 12 mile chase Wednesday. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. to a call of a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of I-94 in Adams. Behind the responders assisting, a driver — Katie Carpenter — accelerated quickly through the scene, narrowly missing some responders, according to a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced For Fleeing From Barron County Law Enforcement

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Donnie Strand on convictions from an incident that occurred in June 2021 in Rice Lake, WI during which he fled from law enforcement. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured as a result of his pursuit of Strand. On June 10, 2021, the...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
AMERY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Firefighter hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire late Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on the 700 block of Hobart Street at 11:26 p.m., according to a release. Heavy smoke...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barron County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Barron County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Fleeing Driver Leads Authorities On 20-Miles Pursuit In Vernon County

A fleeing driver is accused of leading deputies on a 20-mile pursuit in Vernon County last week. The deputies had been looking for 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. He was wanted in Eau Claire as part of a sexual assault investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that deputies say Trumble wouldn’t pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop last Thursday. Finally, a “rolling roadblock maneuver” was used to force him to the side of the road. He’s being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jul. 12, 2022

POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department said Tuesday night that a man they were searching for who failed to show up for his jury trial Tuesday morning is in custody. In an updated Facebook post Tuesday at 10:04 p.m., the Police Department said that 23-year-old Jesse D. Nelson...
MENOMONIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullets#Shooting Range#Express#Fear Of Flying#Arland#Property Committee
Bring Me The News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

A passenger in a stolen vehicle that fled police following a report of shoplifting in Chisago County has died after the driver crashed into another vehicle. Authorities say that the report of shoplifting in North Branch at 10:48 a.m. Monday culminated about 15 minutes later with a crash into another vehicle on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County, with both vehicles then catching fire.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
mygateway.news

Oregon visitor with Spring Valley roots shares report

SPRING VALLEY, WI – Spring Valley has a special place in my heart. On June 16-18, 2022, my wife Carol, sister Kay and I visited the village. Although I’m not from Spring Valley, or even Wisconsin, my father was born there and my grandfather and great-grandfather operated businesses there in the early 1900’s. There have been no Kamke family members living in Pierce County for over 50 years. I grew-up in Minnesota, then lived in Virginia, and more recently Oregon, for over 40 years.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Pedestrian killed in early morning train accident

NEW RICHMOND- At 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, the New Richmond Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of High Street and Chapman Drive. According to information released by the department, “Upon arrival, New Richmond officers located 37-year-old Michael...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Sun Country Airlines adding services from Eau Claire, Wi.

(FOX 9) - Those who "wanna get away" from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, will now have new options, Sun Country Airlines announced Thursday. Sun Country has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (EAU) in Eau Claire, beginning in December of 2022, according to a press release.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
mygateway.news

Keeping of Chickens now allowed in Village of Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Village of Spring Valley held their regular Board Meeting on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 6:15 p.m., in the Council Chambers in the Village Hall. President Marsha Brunkhorst issued the Call to Order and did the Roll Call. Only Trustee Vorlicek was absent. Village Clerk Emerson, and Cedar Corp. representative Adams were present along with SV Public Library Director Schneider and four citizen observers as well as this reporter.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One-man-band roams Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A one-man-band is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Jeff Beal of Guthrie Center, IA says he began playing guitar as a kid, and his passion for music as well as other instruments only grew from there. Now, Beal plays guitar,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 teens hurt in crash Friday morning in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenage boys are hurt after a rollover crash Friday morning in Barron County. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 south just south of Highway 8 in Cameron at 7:42 a.m. Friday. According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, one of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
178
Followers
198
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy