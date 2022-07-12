Neighbors express fear of flying bullets near Arland shooting range

Sign with rules at shooting range is surrounded by bullet holes. Photo submitted

Five neighbors of Barron County’s Owen Anderson Public Shooting Range in the town of Arland attended and three spoke at Monday afternoon’s Property Committee meeting not just of the deafening noise but vibrations that shake things off their walls and their fear of flying bullets while they are out on their own land.

Two neighbors asked the committee at its June meeting to limit the days the range is open and whatever else they can to make it bearable to live at their own residences. The committee agreed to come up with some solutions to relieve their concerns.