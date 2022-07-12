Emmys 2022: Complete Nominations List

Click here to read the full article.

For the first time in memory, the Television Academy announced this year’s Primetime Emmys nominees without an acknowledgement of which network or platform leads the list. That left programmers like HBO and Netflix scrambling to count their nominations in the quest for this year’s bragging rights.

Instead, the TV Academy argues that the shows are the thing, and to that end, the tally was clear: “Succession” was the most-nominated program of 2022, earning 25 nods — including outstanding drama. That was followed by “Ted Lasso” with 20 nominations (including best comedy, tying its total from last year), and then “The White Lotus,” the most-recognized limited series with 20.

The Academy’s decision to stay out of the way of those network tallies comes after controversial, and sometimes inconsistent, counts in recent years as the streaming era makes the whole notion of networks a bit hazy.

Last year, that led to a bit of a messy situation where HBO and HBO Max were jointly crowned the year’s leader, with 130 nominations. The outlets are both operated under the same Casey Bloys umbrella, and the shows are all campaigned together by the same awards team, the argument went. But that didn’t sit well with Netflix, which was close behind with 129 — and would have been considered the leader in a time when different platforms weren’t merged: Separate the two, and HBO received 94 nominations, and HBO Max picked up 36.

FX produces shows for Hulu, but would rather those series be credited to FX — even if they never aired on the linear channel. Nat Geo does the same thing for Disney+, yet those shows are credited to Disney+, not Nat Geo. Similarly, MTV’s “The Real World Reunion” series now air on Paramount+ — but MTV Entertainment Group prefers to tally its nominations as a conglomerate, not via individual outlets. Disney would like to point out that its entire company (including ABC, Hulu, Disney+, FX Networks and Freeform) should be held up as a whole to Netflix, and in that case, they’re competitive (and last year beat both Netflix and HBO/HBO Max as a combo, with 146).

That’s a long way of saying, the Academy — in allowing networks and platforms to choose how their shows are credited — has also realized that it can’t win by them putting together in an apples-and-oranges tally. So this year, it just didn’t.

“In some ways I think I would prefer the Academy just to step out of the platform, for lack of a better word, ‘wars’ altogether,” TV Academy president Maury McIntyre told Variety in 2021 — and this year he stayed true to his word. “We don’t ultimately care. We’re here to honor the work…Our partners can slice and dice it however they want. We can only go off what we have given from a submission perspective. And that’s how we report it out. How was it reported to us in terms of its platform or its network, etc. But, it’s a question for me moving forward as to whether we should be inserting ourselves in that count.”

HBO had long been the dominant force at the Emmys, until 2018, when Netflix ended the paycabler’s 17-year Emmy nomination domination by landing 112 nods to HBO’s 108. HBO grabbed the crown back in 2019 with 137 nominations (to Netflix’s 117). The Emmy ping-pong continued in 2020, with Netflix’s 160 to HBO’s 107.

In 2019, HBO grabbed the crown back — thanks in particular to “Game of Thrones,” which helped the network pull down 137 nominations in 2019, the most ever in the network’s history. Netflix scored 117 nominations that year.

Then came 2020, and Netflix’s 160 nominations — the most of any outlet, ever. HBO, in its final year without HBO Max, followed with 107. It’s that back-and-forth that has turned the Emmy tally into even more of a horserace than it ever was back when the broadcast networks were still in the hunt. HBO and cable changed all of that — and then along came streaming.

Of course, the real crowing will come in September, when the ultimate tally of wins tells the final story. Last year, Netflix earned 44 total awards, ahead of HBO/HBO Max’s 19. In 2020, HBO was tops with 30 wins, followed by Netflix’s 21.

As for this year’s 74th Emmy nominations, the announcement on Tuesday — made by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, two of the stars of Netflix’s upcoming comedy “Blockbuster” — came after the return of a fairly normal FYC campaign season for the first time since 2019. After a two-year break due to COVID, in-person events returned this year, along with the continuation of virtual panels. That allowed outlets like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NBCUniversal and Disney to once again open pop-up FYC events spaces. Others welcomed the return of panels to venues like the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at its North Hollywood headquarters.

Rule changes were kept to a relative minimum in 2022, with major tweaks focused on eliminating program time length stipulations for comedy and drama series, as well as further defining what a “limited series” is. The TV Academy also ruled that any film placed on the viewing platform for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be deemed a theatrical motion picture and thus ineligible for the Emmy competition — effectively ending the ability for any documentaries to try their hand at the Emmys if they don’t receive an Oscar nod.

Also, this is the first year that the Television Academy, in cooperation with its New York counterparts at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, did away with time slot restrictions for their respective Emmy ceremonies, instead opting to focus on genres to define what head to the Primetime, Daytime or newly created Children’s & Family Emmys, among other ceremonies.

Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment will once again produce this year’s Emmy Awards, set to air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun will executive produce the live three-hour telecast that will air globally, with D+D’s Hamish Hamilton as director. A host has not yet been named

See the nominees below.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

“ Dopesick ” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung- jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“ Dopesick ”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls ” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane( Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television

Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Love

Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor ContePnatg/e 1Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • SPceangets2& Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by T

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Page 4 Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by Page 5

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography 1883 •

1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios 1883 •

1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography 1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D’Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera