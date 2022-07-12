8-year-olds surveyed on gender identity and religion by NJ schools (Opinion)

When it comes to mission work, the Mendham Hills Community Church has a saying, “the life you change might just be your own.” The church, located at 480 Route 24, in Chester has a secular non-profit called “Beyond the Walls” which helps groups living in homelessness or poverty locally, domestically, and internationally. The international mission, which travels to Guatemala to help 11,000 plus people living and working in a garbage dump, has grown to include participants from a number of states. “People have a wonderful experience and share it with the world,” said the church’s pastor, John Isemann, in explaining how people from outside the area get involved. In addition to its mission work, the church provides a place where people of all ages can grow in fellowship and faith.

MENDHAM, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO