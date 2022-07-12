ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-olds surveyed on gender identity and religion by NJ schools (Opinion)

By Judi Franco
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
It hasn’t been a great couple of months for Cedar Grove BOE member Christine Dye. Dye has been a resident of Cedar Grove for the last 17 years and a member of its Board of Education for the last 11. And parents are doing their best to have her ousted from...

tbs333
2d ago

It seems to me the school has no right ro ask about one's religious affiliation no matter what grade they are in. Its about time they stuck to the basics especially in the lower grades. Left wing poltics seemes to know no bounds in liberal NJ. If the schools were pushing prayer or teaching christian doctrine the left would raise holy hell and I see no difference in that then trying to teach doctrines that maybe in conflict wirh many families religious and social beliefs.

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

