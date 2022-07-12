U.S. tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking a selfie

CAMPANIA, Italy (WTVO) — A 23-year-old American tourist was injured by falling into Mount Vesuvius’ crater after taking a selfie.

According to NBC News , the incident occurred Saturday, July 9th when Phillip Carroll, of Maryland, hiked up to the top of the volcano by following a forbidden trail.

Paolo Cappelli, the president of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio, a base at the top of the volcano from which guides operate, Carroll and his family hiked from the town of Ottaviano.

“This family took another trail, closed to tourists, even if there was a small gate and ‘no access’ signs,” Cappelli said.

Mount Vesuvius stands 4,000 feet tall and famously erupted in 79 A.D., killing 16,000 people and destroying the city of Pompeii.

When Carroll’s phone fell in, “He tried to recover it, but slipped and slid a few meters into the crater. He managed to stop his fall, but at that point he was stuck,” Cappelli said. “He was very lucky. If he kept going, he would have plunged 300 meters (1,000 feet) into the crater.”

Carroll only suffered cuts and abrasions in the fall. He was rescued by guides who witnessed the incident using binoculars on the other side of the rim, and rushed to help. They were able to pull him out using a long rope.

Carroll was then cited by local police .

