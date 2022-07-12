ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things 4’ Scores 13 Emmy Nominations — but Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown Are Snubbed

By Jennifer Maas
“Stranger Things” Season 4 garnered 13 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including outstanding drama series.

But the Netflix sci-fi series received no acting nods for any of its stars, a shock to those who believed that at the very least, Sadie Sink was a shoo-in among the 22 “Stranger Things” cast members submitted for noms. This marks the second time that the show has been shut out of all Emmys acting categories, with the previous being no acting nominations given for “Stranger Things” Season 3.

Sink and Millie Bobby Brown were sent in under the supporting actress in a drama series category for their work on “Stranger Things 4,” but those eight noms instead went to Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

Winona Ryder was submitted in lead actress for a drama, but also lost out to Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Along with top drama series, “Stranger Things” received nominations for production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more); casting for a drama series; single-camera picture editing for a drama series; period and/or character hairstyling; period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic); prosthetic makeup; music supervision; sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour); sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour); special visual effects in a season or a movie; stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; and stunt performance.

Those 13 Emmy nominations are for the first seven episodes, aka Volume 1, of the Duffer brothers-created series’ penultimate season. Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” which make up Volume 2, were not released until after the submission cut-off, so Volume 2 of “Stranger Things 4” will compete in next year’s Emmy race.

For Season 3, the Netflix sci-fi show got eight nominations, the least in the history of “Stranger Things.” That puts the first half of Season 4 up five noms from the previous “Stranger Things” season tally. To date, “Stranger Things” boasts a total of 51 Emmy nominations and seven wins across its first four season.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 stars Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Brett Gelman as Murray, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, with Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner and Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens.

Additional cast members for “Stranger Things 4” include Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson and Eduardo Franco as Argyle, among others.

