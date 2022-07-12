ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkins’ thoughts on St. Lawrence practice

By Shaye Baker
Cover picture for the articleWe’re merely hours from the start of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, and the anglers are hustling to make their final preparations. We caught up with Justin Atkins, last year’s runner-up in this event, to see how his practice has gone so far. Though the tournament lands...

Outdoor Life

Kid Catches 50-Inch Muskie While Bass Fishing in a Channel

Tayden George, 19, went fishing after work on June 20 and landed a fish he’ll never forget. The dedicated angler was targeting bass and panfish while walking along a 6-foot-deep channel that connects Lakes Ida and Charley in west-central Minnesota. The skinny-water channel is not the kind of place where you’d expect a large muskie to hang out.
Field & Stream

Four Meaty Bait Rigs for Big Catfish, Alligator Gar, and Redfish

Almost every angler started out as a cut-bait fisherman. If you chop it, slice it, or behead it and then stick it on a hook, it qualifies as cut bait, including those nightcrawlers you ripped to pieces to catch your first bluegills. Soaking cut bait has a bit of a stigma of being dumbed-down fishing, but there’s actually a lot of science and technique that goes into the proper hacking, rigging, and fishing of a bloody, dripping chunk of flesh. This is especially true when you’re targeting species like alligator gar that rely on their sense of smell above all else before they commit to a strike. These four rigs were designed to give you an advantage when chasing cut-bait-loving fish, and they’ll help you hook more giants in muddy rivers, roiling surf, and your local lake.
Lootpress

Catching bluegills is part of growing up in our state

Anglers usually catch them when they’re fishing for something else. And to paraphrase a famous ecological saying, “In nature, all things are connected,” and bluegills are one of those points of connection. Though targeted directly by few Mountaineer anglers, once hooked, the bluegill offers a fine fight...
