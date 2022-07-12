ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Succession’ Tops Emmy Nominations With 25 Nods, Breaks Record for Most Acting Nominations

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
The third season of HBO’s ultra-buzzy dramedy “Succession” has cleaned up on Emmy nomination day.

The series picked up 25 nods, including best drama series, during the announcement on Tuesday. That makes it the most-nominated show of the year. Other nominees include Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in the best actor in a drama series category, J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook in best supporting actress in a drama, and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden in best supporting actor in a drama series.

In total, the show received 14 Emmy nominations in the acting categories. That breaks the record for the most Emmy acting nominations for a drama series in a single year, with the previous record being 12 for “The West Wing.” It also breaks the record for most acting nominations for any series in a single year, with the miniseries “Roots” previously holding the record with 13.

The show was nominated for five Emmys in its first season and a whopping 18 in its second. This season, HBO submitted 38 entries for the series.

The show has won a litany of top awards in the past, including the Golden Globe for best drama television series, the Emmy for drama series and the BAFTA for international program. Additionally, stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong have been awarded the Golden Globe for best actor in a television series (drama), with Strong also winning the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series.

For its third season, “Succession” has already won the SAG Award for ensemble cast, the Producers Guild Award for drama series, two Writers Guild Awards including drama series, and the Directors Guild Award for drama directing.

In June, it was confirmed that production had begun on the show’s fourth season. The official synopsis for Season 4 reads: “In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

