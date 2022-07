Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said going through the courts' system is her "preferred strategy" to try to restrict abortions in the state during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday.Why it matters: Calling for a special session to pass new abortion laws would be fruitless at this point, said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa.There are a number of hurdles anti-abortion advocates still need to get through in court, despite the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month.State of play: There are two different court cases and anticipated rulings that need to play out to...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO