U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of...

Comments / 10

ONE MANS OPINION
2d ago

America and its allies have provide Ukraine with tons of weapons and millions of dollars in financial support. Yet we are crying because Iran is said to planning to provide Russia with drones.. Iran has the same right to support its allies as America does. American is among the largest ARMS supplier in the world. It is America's interest to create conflict all around the globe. The more arm we create and sell the more profit will passed on to those politicians and investors

Reply
4
Larry Edwards
1d ago

Why must the USA get involved in every single war as if they're the world policeman. Some wars are just not your business and the US does not have a dog in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reply(1)
2
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
