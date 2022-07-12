ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Father and son receive honours side-by-side for services to young people

By Genevieve Holl-Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtU70_0gcx5viR00

A father and son duo have described receiving honours from the Prince of Wales side-by-side as a “super special moment”, after claiming serving the community is “part of their DNA”.

Chief executive of the Scout Association Matthew Hyde received an OBE for services to young people alongside his father, Richard Hyde, who received an MBE for services to his local community in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, from Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The pair had appeared on the same New Year’s Honours list in 2020, but father Richard waited to tell the family about his own news to allow his son to “let him have his time” to enjoy his own success.

He told PA news agency: “Matthew told us that he got an OBE and when we drove home, (my wife) said to me in the car: ‘You didn’t say a thing about your MBE!’ and I said: “No, let him have his time.”

“And so he announced it to the rest of the family on Christmas Eve and I announced it just before Christmas lunchtime and he didn’t believe me!” he laughed.

Matthew said: “On Christmas Eve I’d said: “it’s such an honour dad, I’m so pleased you and mum get to see me get this honour, but I feel like you should have been recognised for all your work in the community.” And he said, ‘Well little people like me don’t get that sort of recognition’, knowing full well that he got the MBE which he announced the next lunchtime!”

He added: “We were brought up to believe in service and serving the community and helping other people, and that’s what we say every time when Scouts across the country take their promise.

“That’s part of the DNA of us as a family and how we were raised by mum and dad, and it gets passed on to the next generation and on it goes.”

His own grandfather had been a member of the Scouts and had received a medal from the Scouts’ founder Robert Baden-Powell in 1931 for saving a young boy from a river in Ramsey.

Speaking about the ongoing importance of the Scouts in the aftermath of the pandemic, he said: “We saw communities come together, 12.4 million people volunteered in the pandemic, 4.6 million for the first time, and we’re now seeing that resurging for scouting as well.

“We had a really challenging time during the pandemic, but we’ve just added 60,000 new youth members onto our membership over the last year, the highest growth since 1942. So we’re here, standing up, ready to serve those young people and serve our communities.

“Young people are coming back in droves and they know that scouting is good for them, and parents and carers know that scouting is good for their young people as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Killing of mother and young daughters described as ‘incomprehensible’ by sister

The twin sister of a woman who was killed along with her two young daughters by the girls’ father has described the prospect of living without them as “incomprehensible”.Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, were killed by her partner Robert Needham, 42, on March 29 2020 at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex.An inquest in Horsham on Tuesday heard that he killed them with a shotgun before turning the gun on himself.Horsham and West Sussex assistant coroner Bridget Dolan read out tributes to the three victims written by Ms Fitzgibbons’ twin sister Emma Ambler.We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen presents George Cross to NHS for ‘courage, compassion and dedication’ shown during pandemic

The Queen has presented the George Cross to representatives of the NHS at Windsor Castle.The 96-year-old monarch was joined by the Prince of Wales for the ceremony, which recognised the “courage, compassion and dedication” shown by the NHS throughout the pandemic.Guests who met with the Queen in the royal residence’s white drawing room included NHS England’s chief executive Amanda Pritchard and heads of NHS Scotland, Caroline Lamb, and NHS Wales, Judith Paget.Photographs from the event showed the Queen smiling as she shook hands with Pritchard. For the occasion, the monarch opted for a cream calf-lenth dress adorned with a pink...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hyde
The Independent

Queen makes surprise visit to open hospice centre

The Queen has made a surprise visit to a hospice with the Princess Royal to open its new centre.The monarch travelled the short distance from her Windsor Castle home to Maidenhead to tour the Thames Hospice to meet staff, volunteers and a patient.For more than 30 years the hospice has been providing palliative and end-of-life care and support to people across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.Its services are free for those who need care, and more than 50% of the £13 million annual running costs come from charitable support.On Tuesday, the Queen celebrated the achievements of the NHS across the decades by awarding the institution the George Cross during a ceremony she hosted at Windsor.The 96-year-old head of state was joined by the Prince of Wales for event where health leaders from the four home nations were each awarded the medal. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Father And Son#Little People#British Royal Family#Uk#The Scout Association#Obe#Mbe
The Independent

Villagers tie up 13-foot crocodile believing it had swallowed a boy whole

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
The Independent

Husband charged with murder after body of ‘kind and caring’ school teacher, 29, found in undergrowth

The husband of a primary school teacher whose body was found in undergrowth has been charged with her murder.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead near the South Yorkshire village of Brierley on Sunday.She was last seen at her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, just before midnight on Friday and her disappearance was described as “completely out of character”.Ms Fisher’s husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.The couple is understood to have welcomed a child about six months ago. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
Maya Devi

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy