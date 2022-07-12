ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Stunned After Teen Discovers Why Mom 'Abandoned' Him Aged 2

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The teen said he grew up to "resent" his mom given how much his dad had to work—then her heard her side of the...

Paula Sanders
2d ago

SON IF I WERE YOU, I would not hide or evade the subject with your dad ,there's been enough of that already ,and all you've got to show for it are the scars that cover your pain ,shed it,talk to your dad ,let him know that you know about your mom ,then give him the floor it's time for him to own up IF YOU GET NOTHING ELSE FROM HIM ,INSIST ON THE TRUTH

52
Valerie Fordham
1d ago

Why can't ppl understand everyone is not meant to be a parent. She probably did him and herself a favor, by leaving. Dis ya'll read were she tried suicide, thoughts of hurting either one. She paid child support, which the dad lied about, so he should talk to his dad, let him know what he's found out. Lies tend to comeback with a vengeance.

18
Mike Orosco
2d ago

child support is generally not presented to the child in the form of cash. This kid had a roof over his head, food in his stomach and clothes on his back. Who knows what other kinds of luxuries he's had, it doesn't specify. Probably also has some money for college that his dad set aside.

18
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
