Christine McGuinness admits ‘ups and downs’ in married life with Top Gear star Paddy

Christine McGuinness has admitted to going through “ups and downs” in her 15 years of marriage with Top Gear star Paddy.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday morning (12 July), the model and campaigner opened up about her private life and the “bad headlines” the couple have sometimes faced.

“I think marriages just go through ups and downs anyway, especially long ones like ours - 15 years - it’s not always going to be plane sailing,” Christine said.

“We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible and we both want to be there to support the children.”

