7-Eleven stores across Southern California urged to close early on Monday following spate of armed robberies

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
 2 days ago

After two people were left dead and at least three wounded in a series of armed robberies that took place at 7-Eleven convenience stores across southern California, corporate leaders were urging franchises to close up shop for the day.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police reported that there had been at least four shootings at franchises across southern California. At least three of the incidesnts appear to be connected, according to authorities.

The shootings, which coincided with the franchise’s National 7/11 day – during which customers can claim a free Slurpee frozen drink – prompted leaders of the US multinational chain to urge owners of convenience stores located in Los Angeles to close their shops early on Monday evening as the investigation was underway.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement,” the statement, obtained by KTLA, read. “Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CygS_0gcx58zR00
A suspect in an armed robbery at a Brea, California 7/11, which left a clerk dead. The robbery occurred around the same time that several other 7/11s in California were also robbed. A customer was shot and killed in one of those shootings, and two others were injured. (Brea Police Department)

On Monday, a total of six franchises across California were robbed at gunpoint, with one of the incidents in Brea – about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles – resulting in the death of a store clerk, while a separate robbery at a location in Santa Ana – just 14 miles south of where the store employee was killed – lead to the death of a customer.

Police said that the other locations involved in the spate of early morning armed robberies included Ontario, Riverside, La Habra and Upland and have stated that they believe one person to be behind if not all, some of the incidents.

An image of a suspect has been released by police who they believe is the man at least responsible for the shootings Brea, La Habra, and Santa Ana.

“At approximately 4:18 am, our officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Lambert Rd and N. Brea Blvd in response to an employee down with a possible gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, with a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased by the Brea Fire Department,” the Brea Police Department said in a Facebook post, while sharing a picture of the suspect and asking the public for assistance in identifying the man, who still remains at large.

“If you have any information, please contact Detective Alfred Rodriguez,” the department added, providing a number and email address that those with information could send tips to.

The condition of the three people wounded in the series of attacks carried out on Monday morning remained unclear as of early Tuesday morning, KPLA said.

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
