ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lego pulls out of Russia, shutting 81 stores

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfDKH_0gcx4vke00
A local company runs Lego’s Russia stories (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Danish toy giant Lego has decided to close its shops in Russia months after the country’s Government launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The company initially ended its sales into Russia shortly after the invasion began in late February.

It matched hundreds of other Western companies pulling out following the Kremlin’s aggression.

On Tuesda,y it cut off its partnership with Inventive Retail Group, a local company which runs dozens of stores for the toymaker.

It will also lay off most of its Moscow team, the company said.

“The Lego Group paused shipments to Russia in March. Given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment, we have decided to indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia,” Lego said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This includes ending employment for most of our Moscow-based team and our partnership with Inventive Retail Group who owned and operated 81 stores on the brand’s behalf.”

Following the invasion, many companies from around the world said they would stop doing business in or with Russia.

The withdrawals have included fast food chains such as McDonald’s. A local business has stepped in to succeed McDonald’s, having bought the company’s operations in Russia.

But reports this week indicated that the business – Vkusno & tochka – is struggling to meet demand.

After reopening a month ago, the firm is running low on some key ingredients, and fries are off the menu at some of its outlets until the potato harvest this autumn.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Moscow#Danish#Kremlin#Inventive Retail Group#Mcdonald#Vkusno Tochka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
Business Insider

The future looks bleak for Russia's struggling navy

What future does the Russian Navy have? While Russia's naval forces have played an important role in the war their performance has been, at best, mixed. The Russian Navy has successfully blockaded ports and launched missiles against targets across Ukraine, but along the way it lost its Black Sea flagship, lost one of its most important amphibious warfare vessels, failed to ensure control of Snake Island, and failed to prosecute decisive amphibious operations in the Ukrainian littoral.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy