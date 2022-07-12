ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tour de France: Protesters block road on race route

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago
The Tour de France was interrupted on Tuesday (12 July) by a group of protesters who blocked the road en route to Megève.

This video shows the protesters sitting on the road as red smokebombs are deployed during the 10th stage of the race.

Dernière Rénovation, a climate protest group, claimed responsibility for the demonstration.

"We can no longer remain spectators of the ongoing climate disaster. We have 989 days left to save our future, our humanity", a statement by the group said.

take it on the chin
2d ago

No regard for the safety of the riders or spectators. Sad that they think their concern is bigger than another person

Scott Feuerhammer
2d ago

Remember that broad that got smoked a couple years ago? Thank God the cyclist was OK. She ran, but was arrested and sat in jail for a while. That was awesome.

Starboard gunner
1d ago

they have no respect for those partispating in the sport...maybe they should stage a sit-in on a Grand Prix race track next time.

