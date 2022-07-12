Ukrainian Paratroopers Hit 2 Russian Tanks With Swedish Rocket Launcher

Ukrainian paratroopers reportedly took out two Russian tanks using Swedish and Ukrainian rocket launchers.

Images released by the Ukrainian military show two Russian tanks driving along a road in Ukraine when they are suddenly blown up. Ukrainian troops said they used a Swedish AT-4, which is an unguided, single-shot, man-portable, anti-tank rocket launcher, as well as a Ukrainian rocket launcher.

The images were obtained from the 80th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, along with a statement saying: "Soldiers of 80th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep on terminating the tanks of the Russian invaders."

Images released by the Ukrainian military on Monday, July 11, 2022, show two Russian tanks driving along a road in Ukraine when they are suddenly blown up. Ukrainian troops said they used a Swedish AT-4, which is an unguided, single-shot, man-portable, anti-tank rocket launcher, as well as a Ukrainian rocket launcher. @80brigade/Zenger

"Just a few days ago, during a heavy battle, the paratroopers destroyed an entire tank company of the invaders.

"And on July 11, 2022, servicemen of the 80th Brigade, beautifully and with pinpoint precision, with the help of a 'Stugna' ATGM [anti-tank guided missile] and a Swedish 'AT-4' rocket launcher, hunted down two more enemy tanks.

"The tanks of the invaders caught fire like torches! This means that the struggle for the liberation of Ukraine from the enemy continues successfully.

"Glory to the Airborne Forces! Glory to Ukraine!"

The images were also relayed by the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops and by the Office of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zenger News contacted the 80th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." Tuesday marks the 139th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 12, Russia had lost about 37,470 personnel, 1,649 tanks, 3,829 armored combat vehicles, 838 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 676 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,699 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 66 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has hinted at plans to put together a "million-strong army" equipped with NATO weaponry to fight Russian troops, but the comments have been viewed more as a rallying cry than a concrete plan.

Russia is making gains in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and is continuing to hit areas across Ukraine with missile strikes.

Reznikov has said that Western weaponry needs to be delivered to Ukraine faster. He said that for every day that they have to wait for howitzers to arrive, they can lose up to 100 soldiers.

At least 34 people are now confirmed dead after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the city of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine. Emergency workers continue to sift through the rubble looking for survivors.

At least six people died after Russian rockets hit Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, on Monday, and Oleksandr Syenkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, in southwestern Ukraine, said that at least four people were injured by shelling Tuesday morning.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, has said that 80 percent of civilians have fled, with about 340,000 people remaining.

Germany and the Czech Republic have signed a joint declaration vowing to overcome their dependency on Russian fossil fuel and to speed up the transition to low carbon energy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that makes it easier for Ukrainian citizens to acquire Russian citizenship.

The Kremlin has said that Putin plans to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after they discussed how to facilitate the export of grain from Ukraine.

The United States has warned that Iran plans to supply Russia with drones. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that intelligence suggests Iran is making preparations to train Russian troops to use its drones.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News.