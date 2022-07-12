"Put Your Shoes On" Challenge: Parents Ask Their Kids To Help Them Fight!

New trends on social media as we know are created daily! Today's trend is the, “Put Your Shoes On” Challenge, that has taken social media by storm. In this challenge, parents are instructing their kids to put on their shoes to gear up for a fight with a parent and they bought their kid for you . The fight is presented as a head-to-head parent vs parent and kid vs kid. A good number of kids were ready to “Knuck If You Buck” but there were a percentage of kids that wanted no parts of this.

1/3 of The Breakfast Club doesn’t agree with traumatizing kids for laughs and likes, while 2/3 believes it’s a harmless prank. This challenge has become polarized as social media is praising the children that are ready to throw hands and the kids that do not want to participate are begin dragged.

*Watch the full video.*