San Antonio, TX

Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos are as ‘unique’ as tacos

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
First Lady Jill Biden, shown at a health facility in Richmond, Va., on July 1, compared Latinos to breakfast tacos during an address at the annual conference of Latino civil rights group UnidosUS. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are as “unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization.

“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” tweeted Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza.

But her attempt to compliment Latino diversity didn’t go over very well when she said that the community is “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

She also badly mispronounced “bodegas,” small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Latino groceries.

The National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists organization tweeting that: “We are not tacos.”

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” NAHJ said.

The association said the first lady and her speechwriters should “take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.”

Last week, President Biden awarded the former longtime leader of UnidosUS, Raul Yzaguirre, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

Comments / 41

Dank Meme
2d ago

yeah imagine if Melania ever said something like this. would be in the news fir weeks

Reply(3)
13
Rafaela Mora
2d ago

Everyone knows Jill Biden is a racist that feels she is superior to Latinos. That's why they keep raising my taxes on my home. The government wants to tax homeowners out of our taxes.

Reply
2
Kelly Curcio
2d ago

Melania Trump would have never said that. This Dr. Biden isn't smart.

Reply(4)
11
 

Los Angeles, CA
