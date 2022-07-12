ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Clears Eko’s Heart Disease Detection AI for Adults and Pediatrics

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 2 days ago
– Today, Eko, a digital health company advancing heart and lung disease detection, has announced the FDA has issued clearance for its Eko Murmur Analysis Software (EMAS), the first and only machine learning algorithm to screen for valvular heart disease (VHD). – The next generation of Eko’s murmur detection...

