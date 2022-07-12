ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a van life expert – how to ensure your recreational vehicle’s sink always works

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

VAN life doesn’t have to force you to give up at-home amenities like a working sink.

TikTok user Braeden Hammond posted a video showing how to consistently keep your van’s sink running during life on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Yx0i_0gcx3G2Q00
Braeden’s sink fix supply list Credit: TikTok/braeden_hammond

Braeden’s video displays how the six-gallon water tanks underneath his sink are secured with a plank of horizontally installed wood. The cabinet’s wood piece stops water tanks from moving around during drives.

Braeden’s six-gallon water tanks connect to the van’s sink pump through flexible hosing.

This van life expert notes that his flexible hosing can curl up and restrict water flow—especially if the tanks are low.

Braeden’s list of supplies to fix his van’s flexible hosing includes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQR3N_0gcx3G2Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24usuf_0gcx3G2Q00
  • 1/2” PVC pipe
  • 1/2” sleeve: 3/8” FPT
  • 3/8” MPT: 3/8” OD push-to-connect
  • PVC cement

Braeden begins implementing his hose solution by sawing his 1/2” PVC pipe, so only half of the pipe’s original length is emitting from a water tank.

The TikTok creator’s second hosing solution stage involves implementing connections into a PVC pipe.

Braeden places PVC cement inside his sleeve before inserting the PVC pipe into one end of the sleeve.

The van life enthusiast finishes forming his water system’s infrastructure pipe by attaching a push-to-connect fitting to his PVC pipe’s sleeve.

Braeden places the PVC pipe’s end without the sleeve and fitting into his water tank and connects the flexible hosing at the top.

The final product is a van life sink with snug hosing that doesn’t bunch up during travels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnSrB_0gcx3G2Q00
Braeden’s final sink tip result Credit: TikTok/braeden_hammond

