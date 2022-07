MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NOW ACCEPTING CRYPTOCURRENCY. At The River Food Pantry, monetary donations often come in the form of cash, credit, or check. “We operate fully on donations,” said Director of Development Julie Wiedmeyer. “I think what we’re trying to do is make it as easy as possible to make a donation to The River and give people as many choices and avenues to make those donations.”

MADISON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO