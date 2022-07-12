ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles mistaken for a child on flight, offered coloring book

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Simone Biles is one of the most recognized athletes in...

www.today.com

Comments / 89

justsayingasIseeit
2d ago

I doubt they mistook her age. they were just paying attention to her mental capacity and figured a coloring book was all she could relate to

Reply(22)
24
Lil Cutie
2d ago

Chil they know who she is just bein 🤣Simone keep on succeedin beautiful 👸🏾

Reply(2)
13
Jeannine P.
1d ago

Call her what you want. She still has millions in the bank.

Reply(1)
9
