Sanford Health Equip Opens in Detroit Lakes

Do you enjoy taking care of others and looking for a rewarding part time position? Beyond Homecare in Perham has 2 part time positions available. If you have a kind and caring heart and would like a position where you feel rewarded, Beyond Homecare is the place for you. They are an Adult Corporate Foster Care Home. Benefits include: 401K, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance. No experience needed, they’ll train you. There is an opportunity for advancement. Be part of a small home like environment where everyone works together as a team. For more information EMAIL Dave at dbush@arvig.net, or Call 701-371-7151.

PERHAM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO