DULUTH, Minn. — There was a happy and safe ending to some frightening moments on the St. Louis River last week. Police say a 6-year-old boy was found in the water, after becoming separated from the family sailboat. A kayaker who happened to be nearby on the river says he heard and saw a child yelling for his father. He then came to the boy’s recuse and captured the entire scene on the camera he was wearing.

