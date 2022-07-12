ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

10 Items You Can Use To Organize Your Clothes

By Mary Cornetta
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXn0T_0gcwzXpt00
Kostikova/iStock

With the rise of home organization TV shows, everyone is looking to make their homes tidier with the help of those like Marie Kondo and The Home Edit. After years of spending more, or all, of our time at home, the thought of decluttering the stuff that no longer sparks joy and creating systems for the things that do is enticing. Not only does an organized home feel more inviting, but it also helps us to focus more, as well as save time and money in the long run.

Bedroom closets should be one of the first spaces to tackle if you're ready to get on a home organization journey. A neat closet could sincerely impact your day and mood for the better. Knowing where all of our clothes are at any given time makes it much easier to get dressed every morning, and unnecessary items, such as seasonal clothing per The Container Store, won't be in your way.

No matter the size of your closet, there are things that can help you keep it neater. Take a look through these 10 must-have items you can use to organize your clothes.

Save space with slim hangers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhVTv_0gcwzXpt00
Brittany Vasseur/YouTube

Long gone are the days when you needed to waste space in the closet with bulky, plastic tubular hangers. Thin hangers are widely available and allow more hanging clothes in less space. While velvet is the popular choice, you can also find metal, acrylic, rubber, and even wooden hangers in a slimline shape.

Not only will using thinner hangers create more room, but they also help make things look tidier, especially if they're matching. Another neat trick is to hang all empty hangers at one end of the closet to make putting clothes away on laundry day a quicker task.

Separate the shelves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0k3O_0gcwzXpt00
Julie Khuu/YouTube

Shelf dividers make great organizers for the clothes we like to pile high such as jeans and sweaters. Sliding a few evenly spaced dividers along the shelf, or shelves, above the closet rod keeps things from toppling over and making a mess. These organizers are available in acrylic, plastic, metal, and even fabric material.

Have wire instead of wood shelves? Not a problem since you can also get them with hooks that click right into the wire slots. Don't forget to check the height and depth of the shelf to make sure they're the right size.

Put pants in prime position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWALg_0gcwzXpt00
RyMingTahn/YouTube

There are lots of ways to organize pants, including the aforementioned shelf dividers. They can also be folded in a drawer or clipped onto cascading skirt hangers. If you have the room to hang them individually, the best way to do so is by using open-ended pant hangers.

These usually come in metal with a rubber grip, keeping the pants in place. With the end opened outward, sliding them on and off the hanger has never been easier. For a perfectly poised row of pants, be sure to fold and hang them all facing the same way.

Bin bulky things up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyRs5_0gcwzXpt00
Julie Khuu/YouTube

Blessed with lots of shelf space but left with little for hanging? Bins will be your best friends in this case. Use them to store bulkier items such as sweatpants and hoodies and save room for your more delicate things that need to be stored on hangers.

Whether using big or small baskets, master the art of file folding and take your organization to the next level. By storing clothes vertically in containers, you'll be able to see everything you own and keep them much tidier. Then, simply slide the bin on and off a shelf for easy access.

Label it all

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW2mp_0gcwzXpt00
AtHomeWithNikki/YouTube

If you'd like your closet to get and stay more organized, embrace labels. This is especially helpful if you share the space with a significant other. Labeling your clothes will keep them separated, easier to find, and easier to put away.

For bins made of fabric or natural materials, the easiest way to label is to use clips designated specifically for them. Plastic containers can be marked with a label maker, and you can attach the tape to the edge of a shelf or inside of a drawer. For hanging clothes, label closet rod dividers to keep them sorted by type.

Control the clutter with cubes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ayfv3_0gcwzXpt00
A to Zen Life/YouTube

Keep bras, underwear, and socks more organized by using inserts inside of the dresser, closet drawers, or even the nightstand. These can be fabric or plastic store-bought organizers, or you can even be eco-friendly by repurposing sturdy shoe boxes. Just remove the lid and place the boxes vertically or horizontally inside the drawer before file folding or placing your clothes into them by type. This is also a perfect solution to contain smaller accessories that you like to store alongside clothing, such as belts and bathing suits.

Divide the drawers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adRQQ_0gcwzXpt00
Natalie Bennett/YouTube

For larger items such as tee shirts and leggings, spring loaded drawer dividers will keep them upright and organized. File fold your clothing into two or three neat lines in the drawer and then pop in dividers in between.

You can find dividers in acrylic or plastic but the most sturdy kind are made of sustainable bamboo and come in a variety of colors, allowing you to match the interior of the drawer. The lengths vary and many are expandable, making them easy to move around if you decide to reorganize.

Stack some shirts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uUzA_0gcwzXpt00
Thread Stax/YouTube

With the rise of the home organizing trend comes the demand for more and better organization products. Shirt stackers are one of those inventions that can help get your clothes more organized in a way you never thought possible.

Neatly squeeze up to a dozen tees, long-sleeved, or button-down shirts into a small corner of the closet using a stacking organizer. Not only will it save space, but it will also let you grab your favorite top in a flash.

When in doubt, hook 'em

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwJiN_0gcwzXpt00
Brittany Vasseur/YouTube

Hooks are an excellent multitasking tool in the organizing world. Use large ones for tank tops or scarves and smaller but sturdy hooks for totes and handbags. String the belt loop of jeans onto S hooks as an alternative to open-ended hangers. For a budget-friendly option, recycle shower rings to hang up lightweight things.

There's no reason to stop at using hooks on the closet rod, though. Install a rack or individual ones wherever you have a bit of empty wall space. Renters may want to choose the adhesive kind for easy removal but beware of hanging heavy items on them.

Bank on the back of the door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r79vZ_0gcwzXpt00
Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine/YouTube

If you don't have wall space inside the closet, take advantage of the back of the door to keep things more organized. Hang your favorite purses, baseball hats, or even tomorrow's outfit using a valet hook inside the door so you can conceal the clutter when it's closed.

Another genius organizing product to use in your closet is a track system. Traditionally used in pantries or coat closets, a customizable rack can also make the perfect solution for small clothing items. Baskets can hold stuff like shawls and clutches while a pegboard with hooks can hang belts and cross-body bags.

Comments / 0

Related
domino

How to Organize a Linen Closet Neatly When You’re Not a Fan of Folding

If you don’t know how to organize a linen closet, towels and sheets can easily get out of control, leaving you searching for the right pillowcases every single time. But trust us: Taking your space from catchall to stylishly serviceable is doable. Start by clearing out stuff you haven’t used in forever, like half-empty shampoo bottles and frayed hand towels and donating what you can. (Psst: We suggest sticking with two sets per bed to save space.) Then check out these tips from Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects, and Sho and Co owner and principal designer Shoshanna Shapiro, to carve out the most functional linen closet layout.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

The 3 Best Items For Your Kitchen If You Don't Have A Dishwasher

Cooking is one thing people are doing a lot more of. Just one look at quarantine-era social media, and it's immediately apparent that the pandemic made a lot of cooks out of us. Some even went as far as getting kitchens remodeled. It's nice to experiment and try new recipes, but more cooking means more dishes. While you can load a lot of dishes into the dishwasher, sometimes you don't want to wait days for a full dishwasher to be ready to run, and there are always certain items you want to clean right away or that aren't safe to put in the dishwasher. Not to mention, many of us don't even have one.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Baseball Hats#Inventions#Art#The Home Edit
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
53K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy