Delivery startup Gopuff is laying off 10% of employees, leaked email reveals

Gopuff previously laid off roughly 400 employees in March. Gopuff

Delivery startup Gopuff is laying off 10% of its staff, according to an internal email.

The company previously cut 3% of its workforce in March.

Super-fast delivery startup Gopuff is cutting 10% of its workforce, according to an internal email seen by Insider.

In the email, Gopuff cofounders Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola said these "uncertain times" pushed them to "accelerate our timeline to profitability."

"For the last 18 months, Gopuff had operated in a market that incentivized growth, scale, testing, and investment, but the market has shifted quickly," they said.

The company employs at least 10,000 people. In March, Gopuff laid off 3% of employees , or more than 400 people.

A Gopuff spokesperson confirmed the layoffs.

This story is developing. Check back for updates...

Are you a Gopuff insider with insight to share? Got a tip? Contact reporter Tom Dotan via email at tdotan@insider.com or Twitter DM at @cityofthetown . Check out Insider's source guide for more tips on how to share information securely.