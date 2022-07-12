ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Rees-Mogg tears into Rishi Sunak as he claims Tory leadership timescale 'favours the disloyal' who have had 'six months or more' to plot their campaigns - and he says Boris should have been allowed to stand again for leader

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg today continued his assault on Tory leadership frontrunner Rishi Sunak as he tore into the 'disloyal' ex-chancellor.

The Brexit Opportunities minister, a staunch ally of Boris Johnson, hit out at those who had spent six months or more 'cogitating' a leadership bid.

He also condemned the timescale for the contest to replace Mr Johnson as Tory leader, as he claimed it 'favours' those who played a part in toppling the Prime Minister.

Mr Rees-Mogg even insisted that Mr Johnson himself should have been given the chance to stand in the ongoing contest.

This would have allowed Conservative Party members to reverse the decision by Tory MPs to 'turf out an election winner', he said.

After mulling a leadership bid himself this week, Mr Rees-Mogg decided against entering the race to become PM and has instead thrown his support behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

He has also been fiercely critical of Mr Sunak, who quit as chancellor a week ago in an explosive move that precipitated the PM's downfall.

Mr Rees-Mogg has claimed that Ms Truss 'consistently in Cabinet oppposed Rishi Sunak's tax hikes' in recent months.

Nadine Dorries has also accused Mr Sunak of pulling 'dirty tricks' after he and Jeremy Hunt made it into the first ballot of MPs in the Tory leadership contest.

She was responding to a tweet which claimed that former education secretary Gavin Williamson, who is supporting former chancellor Rishi Sunak, had organised the syphoning off of some votes to let Mr Hunt pass the hurdle.

Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor a week ago in an explosive move that precipitated the PM's downfall, is the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch ally of Boris Johnson, hit out at those who had spent six months or more 'cogitating' a leadership bid
The Brexit Opportunities minister is backing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to replace Mr Johnson in 10 Downing Street

Tory officials have announced that the contest to replace Mr Johnson will be concluded by 5th September - meaning the new PM is set to be appointed in eight weeks' time.

Speaking on his podcast for the ConservativeHome website, Mr Rees-Mogg insisted there was 'a problem with the timescale of the leadership election' as he took a swipe at Mr Sunak.

'Those who have been disloyal to the PM have had plenty of time to set up their campaigns,' the Cabinet minister said.

'Those who have undermined the PM, sometimes by actually running - dare I say it - not a very successful economic policy, have had six months or more where they have been cogitating, mulling, considering their next steps.

'Where people who have been loyal to the PM, of course, haven't.

'Because people who have been loyal to the PM wanted him to carry on and therefore weren't considering a leadership campaign.

'And I think there is a difficulty that haste favours the disloyal, rather than the loyal.'

Mr Rees-Mogg and fellow Boris loyalist, Nadine Dorries, both pledged their support to Ms Truss today
The duo hailed Ms Truss - who backed Remain ahead of the EU referendum - as being 'as strong a Brexiteer' as themselves
There are currently 10 candidates in the Tory leadership contest - with a winner to be announced on 5th September

Mr Rees-Mogg was asked whether it was 'unjust' that Tory rules don't allow Mr Johnson to stand in the leadership election himself.

He replied: 'Yes, as it happens I do. It's very dangerous for the party to turf out an election winner.

'I think a lot of MPs are finding their correspondence, which was "why has the PM said this, that and the next thing about Partygate or whatever, or did he have a cake or not?".

'They're now getting letters saying "we voted for him, you chucked him out, how is that democratic?".

'So I think there is quite a lot of anger in the country and within the Conservative Party about the treatment of Boris Johnson.

'And this is damaging to the party - it would be foolish to pretend otherwise.'

There is recent precedent for a party leader who faced a challenge from their MPs being restored by the membership, when Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected as Labour leader in 2016.

Pressed on whether he would have been happy to see Mr Johnson stand again for the Tory leadership, Mr Rees-Mogg acknowledged it was 'not possible' but added: 'I'm unequivocally a supporter of the PM.'

