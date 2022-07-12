ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

HEAT ADVISORY: Triple digit temperatures to continue throughout the week

By Meteorologist Brad Sowder
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlistering hot weather pattern rolls on with the big heat dome in control of our weather to the northwest and ongoing drought conditions making it easier for the sun to heat the air temperature. Tuesday looks a degree or two cooler than Monday, but will likely...

foxsanantonio.com

foxsanantonio.com

Heavy storms and showers are moving in our direction

SAN ANTONIO - HEAT ADVISORY 1PM UNTIL 8PM THIS EVENING. EXPECT HEAT INDEX VALUES AS HIGH AS 112. Storms moving in our direction. Severe storms possible with damaging winds. Time: 5pm - 8pm. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. We are looking at another hot day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

HEAT ADVISORY: Triple digit temperatures remain with possible showers

Wednesday will once again easily climb above the 100-degree mark with mostly sunny skies. The atmosphere is a little drier than Tuesday which means I'm not expecting much in the way of pop-up showers or storms in the Hill Country. I'll keep it at a 10% chance with the terrain in the Hill Country and will not bother with even a slight rain chance elsewhere in the region. Now Thursday, a weak impulse will move in from the northeast late day as it moves around the big heat dome. As this impulse moves in, moisture levels will be higher and this should help develop a scattering of showers or storms. I'm going to bump the rain chance in and around Bexar County to 30% later in the day Thursday and go 40% chance in the Hill Country. Also of note, severe weather parameters are more impressive and would support the risk of strong wind gusts in any heavy storm along with 1" hail possible.
ENVIRONMENT
news4sanantonio.com

HEAT ADVISORY: Excessive Heat Warning in effect Tuesday and throughout the week

SAN ANTONIO - Blistering hot weather pattern rolls on with the big heat dome in control of our weather to the northwest and ongoing drought conditions making it easier for the sun to heat the air temperature. Tuesday looks a degree or two cooler than Monday, but will likely top out around 104, 105 and that's good enough for another daily record. There will be a few pop-up showers or a t-storm in the Hill Country to western zone counties later in the day with a slight 10% chance one of these occur in the I-35 corridor in and around Bexar County.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
Weather
Environment
Texas Monthly

Tips to Stay Cool During Record Heat and Potential Blackouts in Texas

It’s real, real hot in Texas right now. Both May and June saw a record number of 100-degree days across the state (24 of them in Del Rio in June, and 17 in San Antonio, for example), and July isn’t looking to be much nicer. In our attempts to cool ourselves down, we’re straining our notoriously unreliable electrical grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s grid, has announced that demand for electricity might reach record highs Monday, that we should all conserve energy, and that we might see rolling blackouts. In a press release, ERCOT said that “no system wide outages are expected,” but it asks Texans to “voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m.”
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Edwards Aquifer Authority urges residents to conserve water

There are 2.5 million people that depend on the Edwards Aquifer, the Edwards Aquifer Authority says due to the lack of rain and historic heat, the region is in a severe drought. According to a map from the Edwards Aquifer Authority, Bexar county is in the deep red, what's called...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

