ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

The Romantic Return Of La Crémaillère

By Jeremy Wayne
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Romance, to paraphrase a Jane Seymour TV commercial, has never gone out of style. So how much would Jane love La Crémaillère? Originally opened in 1947 in a farmhouse dating from the 1750s, this Bedford establishment was voted one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America by OpenTable in 2017....

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

This New NYC Al Fresco Dining Experience Will Transport You to Italy

Even if your summer plans don't include flying out to visit Italy, New York City has a solution to make you almost feel like you're right off the Amalfi Coast. The Standard, High Line just unveiled its Summer Plaza, an Italian summer-inspired al fresco dining experience located on the hotel's outdoor grounds. While surrounded by beautiful vine plants and lemon trees, guests will get a taste of Italy with the Summer Plaza's delicious menu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, NY
Restaurants
Bedford, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Vermont State
City
Bedford, NY
Bedford, NY
Lifestyle
Los Angeles Times

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ask $18 million for Hancock Park estate

Power couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are looking to unload their trophy home in Hancock Park, listing the 1920s architectural gem for $18 million. Ozzy, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, and Sharon, who co-hosted “The Talk” for over a decade, bought the manor for $11.85 million in 2015 from Oren Koules, a film producer best known for the “Saw” franchise.
REAL ESTATE
Kristen Walters

Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
FLORIDA STATE
Vogue

Amal Clooney Is Queen Of The Party Dress

Amal Clooney is a barrister by day and a party girl by night. The human rights lawyer, with an impeccable work wardrobe of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry macs, frequently swaps her MaxMara neutrals for sequins come evening, when she lends her signature polish to Studio 54 glamour.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
David Boies
WWD

Christian Siriano Celebrates His New Boutique With Help From Coco Rocha, Debra Messing and Laura Linney

Click here to read the full article. “You can have anything you want at any time you want in New York City, but here is something really charming about the communities we are in, and how they enjoy and appreciate fashion and the arts,” explained supermodel Coco Rocha, who joined Laura Linney, Debra Messing, Katie Holmes and other friends of the brand in feting designer Christian Siriano’s The Collective West store Tuesday in Westport, Connecticut. Siriano has been a resident of the state for nearly 10 years, the last two spent in Westport, and thought it the perfect place for his...
WESTPORT, CT
SFGate

At just $15, this French sauvignon blanc is a beauty of a bargain

Sauvignon blanc is an excellent wine for summer, with its vibrant, refreshing acidity and food-friendly citrus and herbal flavors. It's also a terroir-driven wine, reflecting the soil and climate where it is grown. Stylistically, sauvignon blanc is minerally in the Loire Valley, voluptuous in Bordeaux and California, herbaceous and aggressive in New Zealand. It's also amenable to commercial yeasts, which can promote tropical flavors such as passion fruit and mango.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

House of Style? Gucci’s Former London HQ Hits the the Market as a $66.6 Million Mansion

Click here to read the full article. The house that Tom Ford built is up for grabs.  Gucci’s former London headquarters has just been listed for $66.6 million or for lease at £40,000 (about $48,400) a week, Bloomberg reports. The Grafton Street property, located in the the city’s tony Mayfair neighborhood, dates back to as early as 1769 and was also once home to a British Lord High Chancellor. The palatial property, which has undergone a lavish restoration, has eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, conservatory, gym and movie theater, among other amenities. The interiors are arranged over basement, lower ground, ground and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries And Cream#Long Island#Romantics#Foie Gras#Food Drink#Opentable#Greenwich Polo Club#French
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Rhinebeck, New York

Although the towns clustered along the Hudson River between Albany and New York City are small — at least compared with the Big Apple — they offer a wide range of fantastic dining experiences. Taking full advantage of the quality ingredients produced by local farms, orchards, and vineyards, chefs prepare flavorful meals and bartenders craft impressive cocktails.
RHINEBECK, NY
The Guardian

The Loire is loved for its whites, but it also makes excellent reds

Domaine Serge Laloue Rouge, Sancerre, Loire, France 2020 ( £22.82, Strictly Wine) The cluster of appellations that hug the bend in the River Loire between Nevers and Orléans are known for being the spiritual home of sauvignon blanc. Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre are the two most famous names here, although each village here provides its own quicksilver version of the grape variety. On a hot day, a glass of Loire sauvignon can be like lying down in a patch of grassy shade: that’s certainly the effect of a classic Sancerre variation on themes of green and cool stony riverbeds, such as Domaine André Vatan Les Perrières Sancerre 2021 (£19.95, yapp.co.uk). But this part of the Loire isn’t just about whites. The reds, made from pinot noir, can be just as distinctive, evocative and refreshing, with a red-fruited clarity that is so beautifully expressed in Domaine Serge Laloue’s Sancerre Rouge.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy