Watch: Jan. 6 hearing aims to tie Trump to rioters

By Sydney Kalich
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to probe ties between former President Donald Trump and the far-right extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

What the committee intends to examine Tuesday afternoon is whether the extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon adherents who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.

The panel is also expected to highlight new testimony from Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel who “was aware of every major move” Trump was making, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who will lead the session.

This week’s session comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided stunning accounts under oath of an angry Trump who knowingly sent armed supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to quickly call them off as violence erupted.

Trump has said Cassidy’s account is not true. But Cipollone at Friday’s private session did not contradict earlier testimony. Raskin said the panel planned to use “a lot” of Cipollone’s testimony.

The panel is also expected to highlight a meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, at the White House in which former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, one-time Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and others floated ideas for overturning the election results, Raskin told CBS over the weekend.

It’s the only hearing set for this week, as new details emerge. An expected prime-time hearing Thursday has been shelved for now.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 1 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

