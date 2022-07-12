Ranking the top TE from each team the Dolphins will face in 2022

In just one week, Miami Dolphins rookies will report to the team’s campus, marking the start of training camp before veterans arrive a week later.

With this being the first camp before the first regular season under new head coach Mike McDaniel, Dolphins fans and media pundits alike are eagerly waiting to see the team hit the field for the first time in competitive settings.

In 2022, Miami will face a number of talented players at each offensive skill position. We’ve already taken a look at some of the best quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers that the team will face, so it’s probably time to rank each opposing team’s top tight end from worst to best.

14. Brevin Jordan - HOU

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 20 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns

13. Irv Smith Jr. - MIN

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

12: Hayden Hurst - CIN

Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 stats: 26 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns

11. C.J. Uzomah - NYJ

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

10. Gerald Everett - LAC

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 48 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns

9. David Njoku - CLE

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns

8. Cole Kmet - CHI

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

7. Robert Tonyan - GB

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 18 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns

6. Dawson Knox - BUF

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns

5. Pat Freiermuth - PIT

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns

4. Hunter Henry - NE

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 50 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns

3. T.J. Hockenson - DET

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns

2. Mark Andrews - BAL

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns

1. George Kittle - SF

2021 stats: 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns