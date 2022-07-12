Ranking the top TE from each team the Dolphins will face in 2022
In just one week, Miami Dolphins rookies will report to the team’s campus, marking the start of training camp before veterans arrive a week later.
With this being the first camp before the first regular season under new head coach Mike McDaniel, Dolphins fans and media pundits alike are eagerly waiting to see the team hit the field for the first time in competitive settings.
In 2022, Miami will face a number of talented players at each offensive skill position. We’ve already taken a look at some of the best quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers that the team will face, so it’s probably time to rank each opposing team’s top tight end from worst to best.
14. Brevin Jordan - HOU
2021 stats: 20 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns
13. Irv Smith Jr. - MIN
12: Hayden Hurst - CIN
2021 stats: 26 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns
11. C.J. Uzomah - NYJ
10. Gerald Everett - LAC
2021 stats: 48 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns
9. David Njoku - CLE
2021 stats: 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns
8. Cole Kmet - CHI
7. Robert Tonyan - GB
2021 stats: 18 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns
6. Dawson Knox - BUF
2021 stats: 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns
5. Pat Freiermuth - PIT
2021 stats: 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns
4. Hunter Henry - NE
2021 stats: 50 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns
3. T.J. Hockenson - DET
2021 stats: 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns
2. Mark Andrews - BAL
2021 stats: 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns
1. George Kittle - SF
2021 stats: 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns
