ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Ranking the top TE from each team the Dolphins will face in 2022

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Alos7_0gcwwx7w00

In just one week, Miami Dolphins rookies will report to the team’s campus, marking the start of training camp before veterans arrive a week later.

With this being the first camp before the first regular season under new head coach Mike McDaniel, Dolphins fans and media pundits alike are eagerly waiting to see the team hit the field for the first time in competitive settings.

In 2022, Miami will face a number of talented players at each offensive skill position. We’ve already taken a look at some of the best quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers that the team will face, so it’s probably time to rank each opposing team’s top tight end from worst to best.

14. Brevin Jordan - HOU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9aQa_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 20 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns

13. Irv Smith Jr. - MIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2Ygx_0gcwwx7w00
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

12: Hayden Hurst - CIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ey1d_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 stats: 26 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns

11. C.J. Uzomah - NYJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3404jg_0gcwwx7w00
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

10. Gerald Everett - LAC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6WjA_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 48 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns

9. David Njoku - CLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZIYV_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns

8. Cole Kmet - CHI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OTyD_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

7. Robert Tonyan - GB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX1uV_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 18 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns

6. Dawson Knox - BUF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5xPL_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns

5. Pat Freiermuth - PIT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqFuB_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns

4. Hunter Henry - NE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6ZFm_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 50 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns

3. T.J. Hockenson - DET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3rh5_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns

2. Mark Andrews - BAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxGVY_0gcwwx7w00
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns

1. George Kittle - SF

2021 stats: 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

JaMarcus Russell calls out Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, Sam Bradford

JaMarcus Russell may be the consensus biggest bust in NFL history, but he isn’t being shy about calling out other quarterbacks who didn’t live up to their potential. As NFL experts and front office personnel use Russell as an example of why rookie contracts needed to be amended, the former LSU star called out Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford and Cam Newton during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
George Kittle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Miami Dolphins
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
Variety

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy